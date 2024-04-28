Washington County Parks gets unexpected conservation land donation from Scandia estate

Joyce Ann Heinisch loved living on her 300-acre farm in Scandia in northern Washington County.

When Heinisch died last year at the age of 81, she left her land to Washington County Parks for the establishment of a public park on the property. County officials learned of the bequest in a March 4 phone call and email from the Minneapolis attorney representing the Joyce A. Heinisch Trust.

Washington County Parks Director Alex McKinney said he was surprised to learn of the bequest as there was “no pre-planning involved.”

“We appreciate working with the public if there is an interest in a donation to the county parks,” he said.

The property is about 10 miles north of Big Marine Park Reserve and 6 miles northwest of William O’Brien State Park. The gift to Washington County is subject to a life estate in the property that Heinisch granted to two of her relatives, according to Beth Abraham, the trust’s attorney.

“As such, the property is currently private property and will continue to be private property at least until the death of the survivor of such relatives,” Abraham said.

The majority of the property is subject to a conservation easement given to Minnesota Land Trust more than a decade ago, which provides certain restrictions on the use of the property, she said.

The protected property consists of “approximately 205 acres of agricultural land, 52 acres of grasslands, 26 acres of woodlands, 10 acres of wetlands, and 1 acre of open water,” according to the conservation easement granted in 2011.

Heinisch and her husband, Roger, who died in 2020, wrote about their reasons for putting 290 acres of their land in a conservation easement in a request for a variance before the Scandia City Council.

“Our goal is that our land never be built on and be kept open for the public to enjoy in perpetuity,” according to a 2011 article published in Press Publications. “We envision the land being an animal sanctuary … as well as walking, biking and horseback riding trails.”

Because the property has easements on it with restrictions, park staff are reviewing options with the Washington County attorney’s office, McKinney said.

County officials also reached out to Scandia officials “for input on the property and reviewing zoning requirements,” he said.

The county board will discuss the bequest at a board workshop on May 14; no formal action will be taken at that time, McKinney said.

Formal action will be taken at a future board meeting “as far as to accept or decline the bequest,” he said. “That’s really where we are at.”

Abraham said she has been in communication with county officials.

“It is my understanding that the county is appreciative of Ms. Heinisch’s gift and is working through its standard process to determine if it may accept it,” she said. “This process will take some time. To the extent the county is unable to accept the gift, the trustees will determine the most appropriate way to proceed.”

Joyce Heinisch, a longtime school nurse, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, according to her obituary. “She was proud of being a farmer and running 280 head of beef cattle all by herself,” her obit states. “Joyce wasn’t afraid of anything and never backed down from a challenge. She loved to hunt and fish and always made sure to get her dock time with her great grandson Jeremiah.”

Roger and Joyce Heinisch “loved farming the land,” said Theresa Frogner, the couple’s daughter. “When they were done farming, their goal was conservation of that land. They wanted to ensure that the property remained in the family for a few more generations and that it could ultimately be enjoyed in its natural state by everyone.”

