Washington County government offices to be closed on Good Friday

In observance of Good Friday, Washington County government offices will be closed on Friday, March 29.

Also, the Hagerstown Regional Airport administrative offices and the maintenance department will be closed on Friday, March 29, and re-open on Monday, April 1.

Allegiant Air services will continue as scheduled on Friday, March 29: 8:23 a.m. arrival and 9:13 a.m. departure for flights to Orlando/Sanford International Airport (SFB). The airport terminal operating hours on Friday, March 29, are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Washington County Environmental Management offices will be closed on Friday, March 29. All services at Forty West Landfill, and all other transfer stations, will be closed on Friday. All services will resume on Saturday, March 30.

Washington County Transit Services will remain in service Friday, March 29.

Essential public safety services will remain in effect.

For additional information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at 240-313-2380 or pr@washco-md.net.

