Washington County Free Library unveils new bookmobile

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Exciting news for booklovers in Washington County!

After 20 years, the public library has a brand new bookmobile.

“We’re just continuing a long tradition in Washington County,” said Laura Schnackenberg with the library system. “The first bookmobile service in Washington County started in 1905. So we’re just continuing that.”

Hagerstown’s mayor remembers her love for the bookmobile growing up here.

“The bookmobile used to come into my community,” said Mayor Martinez. “I read a book everyday so it leads well into my teenage years.”

The new bookmobile vehicle is reaching far more people in Washington County and even bringing tablets and audio visual materials along with books.

“We visiting retirement communities, care facilities, daycare centers,” said Sarah Nadeau with the Washington County Free Library. “We’re really excited to be able to take this to all the different stops we have across the county.”

Over the past year the bookmobile has reached more than 8,000 students.

“We make some of the same stops with our bookmobile today that we did in 1905,” said Nadeau.

