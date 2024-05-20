Washington County drug dealer sentenced to 75 months after teen’s death

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A 21-year-old drug dealer was sentenced to 75 months in prison after fentanyl pills he sold resulted in the death of a 17-year-old.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Jair Leyva Noriega was found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and unlawful delivery of a Schedule II controlled substance.

In June 2023, the DA’s office said that Noriega sold fentanyl pills to a 17-year-old twice.

After the first deal, Noriega warned the teen to “take it slow” because he put “good money” into making the drugs.

A few days after that first deal, Noriega secretly delivered more drugs directly to the teen at their home in rural Washington County. The next morning, the teen was discovered dead in the kitchen by their grandparents. Drug paraphernalia was found near the body and more counterfeit fentanyl pills were found in the teen’s room.

At the trial, Judge Andy Erwin said that Noriega’s behavior was like giving the 17-year-old a gun to play Russian Roulette saying “it is a scourge in our community that these drugs have become so deadly and taken so many lives, of which [the victim] is one.”

Noriega’s 75-month sentence will run consecutively with a 13-month sentence for domestic violence charges, totaling more than 7 years.

