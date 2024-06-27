Washington County deed transfers for May 12-19, 2024

The following deed transfers, for May 12-19, 2024, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:

Residential:

Danielle Wyand to Joseph Sanders, 229 W. Main St., Sharpsburg, $285,000

Douglas Henriquez Cea to Mynor Jose Duarte Valdez, 840 Concord St., Hagerstown, $300,000

Jamae Desther Nealy to Sherette Rhodes, 9547 Dumbarton Drive, Hagerstown, $489,000

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Cynthia Jean Shank, 19652 Lavender Lane, Hagerstown, $403,787

Helen Bussard to Sandra Yanira Hernandez Leiva, 17511 Gay St., Hagerstown, $285,000

Virgil Tasker to Ralph Joseph Kay Jr., 17830 Virginia Ave., Hagerstown, $324,400

Ryan Daughtridge to Julie Margolis Ennis, 13015 Fountain Head Road, Hagerstown, $772,000

Kiersten Waters to Jennifer Barnes, 13404 B Highlane St., Hagerstown, $245,000

Jennifer Ryan to Sandra Maxwell, 106 E. High St., Sharpsburg, $350,000

Brenda Gordon to Benjamin Murray, 520 Guilford Ave., Hagerstown, $240,000

Katharine Reitmeier to David Leroy Sevison Jr., 22048 Holiday Drive, Smithsburg, $415,000

Warren Suker Jr. to Zachary Darryl Brown, 14326 Royer Road, Cascade, $275,000

Casey James Wastler to Joshua Tokar Adams, 4709 Mt. Briar Road, Keedysville, $349,900

Richard Smith to Butts Properties LLC, 9724 Sharpsburg Pike, Hagerstown, $189,000

Norman Small to Daniel Gaylor, 11402 Boyd Road, Clear Spring, $204,900

Owen Stinson Brinser to Kristina Marie Poole, 135 King St., Hagerstown, $260,000

George Grogan Jr. L/E to Manuel Orellana Rivas, 400 Village Place, Hagerstown, $335,000

Roger Weir to Keith Ober, 3 S. Main St., Keedysville, $250,000

Aliyah Thompson to Randy Ricks, 121 Randolph Ave., Hagerstown, $170,000

American Assets Management LLC to Charu Gandotra, 841 Monet Drive, Hagerstown, $310,000

Valerie Lookingbill to Earl Leroy Smith, 844 Marshall St., Hagerstown, $239,500

Allison Hewitt to Benjamin Sullivan, 10836 Allen Ave., Hagerstown, $340,000

Nancy Deatrich to Patricia Ann Weller, 10930 Bower Ave., Hagerstown, $143,100

Douglas Frazier to Church of God of Williamsport, 11021 Kemps Mill Road, Williamsport, $400,000

Jehovah Jireh Investment LLC to Margarita Guevara, 1034 Concord St., Hagerstown, $280,000

Gregory Martin to Thomas James Trimble, 13049 Little Hayden Circle, Hagerstown, $241,000

Caroline Dillard to Clifford Springer, 18923 Dover Drive, Hagerstown, $390,000

Non-Residential:

None

