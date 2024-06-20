Washington County deed transfers for May 5-12, 2024

The following deed transfers, for May 5-12, 2024, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:

Residential:

Lillian Chukla to Ronald Martin, 22637 Cavetown Church Road, Smithsburg, $410,000

Roger Helman to Michelle Kreps, 13409 Chads Terrace, Hagerstown, $385,000

Steven Friend to Thomas Dufek, 22462 Republican Ave., Smithsburg, $625,000

Robert Eshleman to Arlin Eshleman, 12934 Beck Road, Hagerstown, $200,000

Russell Hobbs to Bena Services Inc., 14714 Hilltop Road, Cascade, $149,000

John Lee Weller to Kyle Bruchey, 14622 Hollow Road, Hancock, $270,000

Shannon Beall to Chaseray Redman, 1158 Hamilton Blvd., Hagerstown, $410,000

Marie Jeanne Temple to Jolanda Cannon, 12986 Little Hayden Circle, Hagerstown, $295,000

The 1325 Marshall St. Family Trust to Jaime Eusebio Munoz Jr., 1325 Marshall St., Hagerstown, $205,000

Reyes Clara Trustee to Oscar Munera, 13518 Paradise Drive, Hagerstown, $200,000

Cale and Rebecca O'Neill to Ashareg LLC, 521 Maryland Ave., Hagerstown, $230,000

Scott Creek to M & J Martz Properties LLC, 1 W. High St., Hancock, $265,000

John Henry Sellers to James Burke, 601 Brookridge Drive, Boonsboro, $450,000

Barry Fleming to Joshua Schecter, 138 West Wing Way, Boonsboro, $485,000

Joel Furukawa to Deny Aristi Blanco Valladares, 18323 College Road, Hagerstown, $305,000

Nancy Hebb to Henry Reeder, 140 Sunflower Drive, Hagerstown, $300,000

Adrianna Marie Gift to Ekta Mishra, 128 Wishing Star Court, Hagerstown, $201,000

Rayschel Dorsey to Erlinda Guerrero, 18208 Brownstone Place, Hagerstown, $411,000

Real Estate Consulting & Investments LLC to Kriston Myers Jr., 336 S. Locust St., Hagerstown, $182,000

Berock LLC to Joaquin Jackson, 140 S. Locust St., Hagerstown, $125,000

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Susan Lee Glass, 19642 Lavender Lane, Hagerstown, $410,869

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Jill Caravaggio, 19610 Lavender Lane, Hagerstown, $450,916

SPG CAP Md. LLC to Joshua Clearman, 109 Randolph Ave., Hagerstown, $163,500

Karen Luke to Amber Lynn Catron, 17605 Homewood Road, Hagerstown, $263,000

Tricia Lee Mancuso to Brian James Kelly, 19210 Chippendale Circle, Hagerstown, $557,000

Belinda Ann Pippen to Christina Louise Harrast, 104 Green Fern Circle, Boonsboro, $351,000

Dewey Ralph Thacker to Cynthia Susan Parker, 7401 Mountain Laurel Road, Boonsboro, $155,000

NVR Inc. to Joshua Akingbade, 25 Bessy Naomi Drive, Hagerstown, $418,690

Laura Harding L/E to Tyler Lassen, Chestnut Grove Road, Sharpsburg, $120,000

Frederick Callihan to 1101 Oak Hill LLC, Reed Road, Knoxville, $300,000

Mark Satorius to William Hopwood, 1110 Silver Run Place, Knoxville, $1,050,000

Brian and Olive Draper to Ryan Downey, 8410 Reichard Road, Fairplay, $67,000

Arms Length Improved to Cortez Daje Boyce, 13812 Distant View Ave., Maugansville, $280,500

Dustin and Jacquelyn Higgins to Dominic Acosta, 9410 Stottlemyer Road, Boonsboro, $700,000

Adam Churchey to Isabelle Samain, 637 Knightsbridge Drive, Hagerstown, $255,000

James Stewart IV to Tyler James Stewart, 1113 Glenwood Ave., Hagerstown, $227,000

Geoffrey & Arnitta Hawley to Carlos Flores, 806 Dewey Ave., Hagerstown, $290,000

Morris Azadi to Sergio Antonio Vanegas, 520 Papa Court, Hagerstown, $307,000

Clifford Myers to Avalon Renovations LLC, 17532 Cedar Lawn Drive, Hagerstown, $185,000

Edward Parker Jr. to Arnel Gutierrez, 11023 Lincoln Ave., Hagerstown, $305,000

David Parrish to Rohit Mallidi, 229 S. Main St., Boonsboro, $185,000

Joanne Causey to John Garret Campbell, 122 Valley View Court, Boonsboro, $249,000

Westfields Investment LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, 9438 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $443,040

Westfields Investment LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, 9442 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $443,040

Westfields Investment LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, 9431 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $443,040

Westfields Investment LLC to DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC, 9434 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $443,040

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Diane Clarke, 19640 Lavender Lane, Hagerstown, $404,091

Dan Ryan Builders Mid Atlantic Inc. to Terry Lee Kirby, 19612 Lavender Lane, Hagerstown, $414,341

John Joseph Handley to James Houser Jr., 9512 Downsville Pike, Williamsport, $245,000

Larry Lee Wolfe Sr. to Quick Properties Holdings LLC, 120 N. Mulberry St., Hagerstown, $77,500

Larry Lee Wolfe Sr. to Quick Properties Holdings LLC, 120 1/2 N. Mulberry St., Hagerstown, $77,500

SPG CAP Md. LLC to Rodney Prevaly, 427 McDowell Ave., Hagerstown, $172,500

Guy Swomley III to Steven Nicholas Luber, 10541 Greenwich Drive, Williamsport, $330,000

Non-Residential:

Mellott Pa./Md. Real Estate to Pabet101 Good 100 Mellott Drive LLC, 14937 Warfordsburg Road, Hancock, $175,000

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County deed transfers for May 5-12, 2024