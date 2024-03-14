Washington County deed transfers for Jan. 28 - Feb. 4, 2024

The following deed transfers, for Jan. 28 - Feb. 4, 2024, in Washington County are public record in the Maryland Department of Assessment and Taxation office:

Residential:

Port 44 LLC to P84 Properties LLC, 25 N. Conococheague St., Williamsport, $400,000

Sebern Whisnand to Randy Lohman, 9718 Chapelwood Lane, Hagerstown, $320,000

Thomas and Christina Adams to Nadin Mohamad Ajajalkrdi, 11 E. Baltimore St., Funkstown, $138,000

John Harsh to Kina Esuma, 11003 Parkwood Drive, Hagerstown, $520,000

John Harsh to Kina Esuma, 11003 Parkwood Drive, Hagerstown, $520,000

Emerald Pointe Inc. to Richard Shank, 13339 Diamond Pointe Drive, Hagerstown, $511,650

Tade Adeshina Oyegoke to Stephanie Castiblanco, 1430 Hamilton Blvd., Hagerstown, $280,000

Kathryn Jenkins to Rachael Hazell, 11815 St. Paul Road, Clear Spring, $440,000

Kathryn Jenkins to Rachael Hazell, 11815 St. Paul Road, Clear Spring, $440,000

David Perkins to Navaneetha Jesudason, 518 W. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, $156,200

DRB Group Mid Atlantic LLC to David Galkin, 9352 Alloway Drive, Hagerstown, $510,936

Christina Thume to Shawn Thomas Guevara Forgues, 1365 Lindsay Lane, Hagerstown, $280,000

Richmond American Homes of Maryland Inc. to Michael Roger, 9864 Ripple Drive, Williamsport, $647,311

Rodney and Betty Shank to Nicholas Carmelo Horton, 212 Cumberland St., Clear Spring, $195,000

William Lee Smith to Charles Edgar Thomas III, 18431 Woodside Drive, Hagerstown, $190,000

Kimberly Mills to Debra Kay Roberts, 138 Southern Oak Drive, Hagerstown, $255,000

Donald and Jean Hutzell to Jeffrey Piper, 1631 Edgewood 003 Place, Hagerstown, $139,500

Kendra Smith to Michael Cavin, 31 Wayside Ave., Hagerstown, $276,000

Wilmington Trust National Association to Jeffery Southard, 121 N. Mulberry St., Hagerstown, $124,950

Wilmington Trust National Association to Jeffery Southard, 123 N. Mulberry St., Hagerstown, $124,950

Debra Kay Roberts to William O'Brien, 355 Sunbrook Lane, Hagerstown, $255,000

Charles Foreman to Carter Investments LLC, 102 W. North Ave., Hagerstown, $205,000

Charles Foreman to Carter Investments LLC, 102 W. North Ave., Hagerstown, $205,000

Charles Foreman to Carter Investments LLC, 401 Jonathan St., Hagerstown, $205,000

Charles Foreman to Carter Investments LLC, 401 Jonathan St., Hagerstown, $205,000

Charles Foreman to Carter Investments LLC, 4011/2 Jonathan St., Hagerstown, $205,000

Charles Foreman to Carter Investments LLC, 4011/2 Jonathan St., Hagerstown, $205,000

Linda Powell to Butts Properties LLC, 1006 Georgia Ave., Hagerstown, $95,000

Michael and Holly Sines to Timothy Paul Hamilton, 10825 Clinton Ave., Hagerstown, $289,000

Harry Meyers III to Tanner Meyers, 16705 Tammany Manor Road, Williamsport, $175,000

Preston Blair to Loren Ray Martin, 16138 Spade Road, Hagerstown, $128,700

Amanda Whittington to Ashley Weakland, 14720 Claude Lane, Cascade, $265,000

Robin Knable to Max Petrie Martin, 12819 Spickler Road, Clear Spring, $325,000

Anthony Erwin to Butts Properties LLC, 15812 Clear Spring Road, Williamsport, $154,000

Pauline White to Fidel Angel Pastora Garay, 20015 Sheridan Ave., Hagerstown, $219,000

Non-Residential:

Hill Family Realty LLC to Micah Noah Properties LLC, 334 Mitchell Ave., Hagerstown, $378,000

Hill Family Realty LLC to Micah Noah Properties LLC, 336 Mitchell Ave., Hagerstown, $378,000

Jeffrey Crampton to Palmer Building LLC, 50 E. Wilson Blvd., Hagerstown, $1,200,000

David and Gayle Ehrenfreid to Hancock Meeting House LLC, 134 W. Main St., Hancock, $280,000

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Washington County deed transfers for Jan. 28 - Feb. 4, 2024