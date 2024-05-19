Washington County church hit by tornado will resume services on Sunday

A church that was hit by a tornado in Washington County a week ago is prepared to go back to worship.

Crossroad Ministries was hit by a tornado while 100 people were inside last weekend.

>>> Tornado hits Washington County church, damages roof while 100 people are inside

Part of the church’s roof was ripped off, but church officials say services will be held in the church auditorium on Sunday.

There will be one at 9:30 a.m. and another at 11 a.m.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

LATEST: Confirmed EF-1 tornado touches down near Pittsburgh Zoo, 1st in city limits since 1998 Actor Dabney Coleman of ‘9 to 5,’ ‘Tootsie’ fame dead at 92 PHOTOS: Tornadoes, storm damage seen throughout Allegheny, Westmoreland counties VIDEO: Elrama neighbors react after tornado blows through the area DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts