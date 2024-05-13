Washington County Career Expo draws 787

The Washington County Career Expo at Hagerstown Community College hosted 1,100 participants on Wednesday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Athletic, Recreation and Community Center (ARCC) on the HCC campus.

The event included 170 organizations, with 342 representatives and 787 attendees. Participants and employers networked about job opportunities, resources and pathways to employment in Washington County.

Many participants reported making new connections, filling out job applications and having on-the-spot interviews. There also was a self-service professional headshot booth available.

Twelve workshops were held throughout the day. There were three sessions for organizations and employers, including Person-Centered Approach to Hiring, Developing and Retaining Talent; Western Maryland Consortium and Their Services; and The Power of Social Media. There were nine sessions for attendees and jobseekers, including Resume Writing; The Power of Social Media; Soft Skills; Interviewing Techniques; and Federal Job-Hunting Process.

Manning Media offered a raffle prize, a $2,500 radio package, to organizations. Hub City Concessions (with Hagerstown Flying Boxcars) won the vendor drawing.

The Washington County Career Expo was hosted by Hagerstown Community College in partnership with Washington County Business and Economic Development, and was funded by an American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) grant.

This event was free for organizations and participants. To learn more about this event, go to www.hagerstowncc.edu/careerexpo.

