Washington County breaks ground on new addiction treatment facility

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Officials broke ground on a new addiction and treatment facility in Washington County Friday morning.

Located in Beaverton, the Center for Addictions Triage and Treatment (CATT) will offer treatment, sobering, withdrawal management services, as well as transitional services and support.

There will also be a separate campus building in Hillsboro, which the county says will offer a variety of outpatient services.

“From the beginning, this project has been community-driven,” said Mjere Simantel, director of Washington County Health and Human Services. “More than 200 people, from a variety of cultural backgrounds and many with lived experience, have provided input to ensure the CATT will work for our community.”

Representative Suzanne Bonamici (D-Ore.) added that this facility – which has been in development since 2019 – is important because many people have to travel to other areas of the state to access these services.

“Oregonians who are struggling with substance use disorder, they’ll get a second chance here and a better future,” she said. “And we know what it takes to create that path to recovery and stability and health: Access to coordinated, compassionate culturally specific services and wraparound support.”

Washington County plans to officially open both CATT locations by late 2025.

