Washington Co., Tenn. Schools announces Gray summer feeding site will close June 28

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County, Tennessee Schools said on Monday that its Gray feeding site, utilized to provide meals to children in the summer, will close June 28.

No reason for the closure was provided. A post by Washington County Schools Nutrition said the feeding site located at Gray Elementary School will close on Friday.

The post directed those using the summer meal program through the Gray location to visit either the Boones Creek or Jonesborough feeding sites, whose hours of operation can be found below:

Jonesborough Elementary School Monday to Friday Breakfast: 8:30 AM – 9:00 AM Lunch: 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM



Boones Creek Elementary School Wednesdays until July 17 Bulk Pick-Up: 11:00 AM – 12:30 PM



