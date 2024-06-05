Washington Co., Tenn. Commission moves forward with proposed 30-cent property tax hike

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Commission approved a notice of intent on Tuesday to raise the property tax rate by 30 cents per $100 of assessed value, following a countywide reappraisal and weeks of discussion.

After the reappraisal, the state reset the certified property tax rate to $1.4071 per $100 of assessed value. Tuesday’s approval by the County Commission signaled an expression of intent to set the new rate to $1.71, a rounded-up figure reflecting the 30-cent increase. That would amount to a 21% increase.

The county’s budget committee first voted 4-0 Monday to recommend the 30-cent increase to the property tax rate. That recommendation was then taken to the full commission, resulting in Tuesday night’s approval:

The county will now publish the proposed FY25 budget and increased tax rate in a local paper, hold another budget committee meeting and public comment hearing, and then send the final proposal to the full commission.

The next public hearing on the property tax rate increase in Washington County will take place on June 13 at 5 p.m.

