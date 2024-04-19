He was washing cars at a Miami-Dade apartment complex. A drive-by killed him, cops say

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting in South Miami-Dade Thursday afternoon, according to police.

The man, who has not yet been named, was washing cars at a mobile car wash in front of an apartment complex at 11301 SW 216th St. around 2:20 p.m., when someone drove up and opened fire, said Detective Argemis Colome, a Miami-Dade police spokesman.

The man was shot several times, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue paramedics declared him dead at the scene, Colome said.

Police are still looking for the person or people who pulled the trigger, Colome said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-8477 or submit a tip online at crimestoppers305.com.