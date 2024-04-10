Washigton Huskies running back Tybo Rogers arrested, charged with two counts of rape

Washington Huskies running back Tylin "Tybo" Rogers has been suspended from the team after being charged with two counts of rape.

Rogers, 18, was arrested by Seattle police on Friday and later released on bond. He was officially charged on Tuesday with one count of second-degree rape and one count of third-degree rape. Prosecutors say the incidents occurred between late October and November of last year.

“The student-athlete has been suspended from all team activities until further notice,” UW athletics spokesperson Jeff Bechthold said in a statement to the Seattle Times. “The UW will continue to gather facts and cooperate with law enforcement, as requested.”

Washington Huskies running back Tybo Rogers carries the ball against Michigan during the 2024 College Football Playoff national championship game in Houston.

A freshman running back from Bakersfield, California, Rogers did not travel with the team to the Pac-12 championship game, but did play in the Sugar Bowl against Texas and the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Michigan.

After carrying the ball 44 times for 184 yards during the regular season, Rogers had one rush for 2 yards and one reception for 11 yards in Washington's 34-13 loss to Michigan in last season's national title game.

