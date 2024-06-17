Washburn appointed to Muncie Community School Board

MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State President Geoffrey S. Mearns on Friday announced the appointment of Kathleen Washburn to the Muncie Community School Board.

The city school system has operated under the supervision of Ball State since 2018.

Five members of the school board are appointed by the Ball State Board of Trustees, based upon recommendations from Mearns. The other two members are appointed by Mearns based on recommendations from Muncie's mayor and the city council.

Washburn, an anticoagulation pharmacist in IU Health’s East Central Region, was nominated by Mayor Dan Ridenour.

“Dr. Washburn’s experience in healthcare and her passionate commitment to community service make her an excellent addition to the Muncie Community Schools Board of Trustees,” Mearns said in a Ball State release. “Her insights and dedication will enhance our efforts to provide an outstanding public education for every student in Muncie.”

Kathleen Washburn

Washburn’s appointment to the MCS board begins Monday, June 17, and runs through June 30, 2026.

“I am excited and humbled to be appointed to the Muncie Community Schools Board of Trustees,” Washburn said. “Since my oldest child walked into Storer Elementary School 12 years ago, my family passionately supported Muncie’s students, teachers, and administrators.

“As someone who lives and works in our community and the daughter of two public school employees, I know the value that a well-rounded public school education provides. Over the past few years, I have been encouraged and impressed by the school board’s work, and I share in my fellow trustees’ commitment to provide our children with the best educational experience.”

Upon earning her doctor of pharmacy degree from Ohio Northern University in 2001, she embarked on a career as a clinical and staff pharmacist. She has also prioritized educational initiatives in her field, having established and led a pharmacy internship program and serving as a preceptor for various residency rotations, according to the release.

Washburn has played roles in health outreach programs at the East Side Church of God, including a medical mission trip to Haiti and local health screenings. Additionally, she has been a key organizer in community events like the Imagine Christmas program, which engaged more than 1,000 community members.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Local pharmacist joins Muncie Community School Board