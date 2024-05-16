Wash. Dad Allegedly Shot 9-Month-Old Son in Head at Point Blank Range as He Slept

Dion Lamont Montgomery allegedly told police he was using PCP when he shot his baby boy, court records show

Seattle Police Department; GoFundMe Dion Lamont Montgomery and son Alaisea Matai Montgomery

A Washington man is facing criminal charges after allegedly shooting his 9-month-old son while the baby was sleeping, say police.

On May 8 at about 6:30 p.m., Seattle police were called to the home in the city’s Magnolia neighborhood by a woman saying her child had been shot, police said in a statement.

Members of the Seattle Fire Department arrived and pronounced the child dead at the scene.

On March 9, the child’s father, Dion Lamont Montgomery, 35, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault and unlawful possession of a firearm, according to online jail records.

He is being held at the King County Correctional Facility on a $5 million bond.

It is unclear whether Montgomery has retained an attorney who can speak on his behalf or entered pleas to the charges he faces.



Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Sign up for PEOPLE's free True Crime newsletter for breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases.

Court records allege that after shooting his son, Montgomery fired four to five shots at two people nearby before fleeing, KIRO 7 reports.



No one was injured, according to the court records.

When police found Montgomery three blocks away from the scene, he allegedly told officers he had been using PCP and that “demons” made him fire the gun, court records show, KIRO 7 reports.

The boy’s mother told police that her husband told her he had fired a blank when she heard the gun fire, court records show.

In a GoFundMe set up to help the baby's mother defray funeral costs, Reyna Cruz paid tribute to the loss of "our sweet innocent boy, Alaisea (Ala-see-uh) Matai Montgomery."

Ala, she wrote, was "a strong, angelic, smart, sweet, witty young boy who’s life was taken far too early."

"Tragically, his life was taken in an horrific way. Not only has this hurt affected our family, but he has touched the lives of our community," she wrote.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.