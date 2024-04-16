Wasatch Gem Show
There's something for every member of your family at the Wasatch Gem Society's Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show.
Let's identify one player exceeding expectations for each team through the first few weeks of 2024.
The megastar's latest music will be available via all major streamers, and you can pre-order the vinyl or CD at Target and Amazon.
Injuries have kept Nadal away from clay for nearly two years, but now he's back and ready
This ruling is unrelated to the Michigan sign-stealing investigation, which remains ongoing.
A crypto wallet maker claimed this week that hackers may be targeting people with an iMessage "zero-day" exploit — but all signs point to an exaggerated threat, if not a downright scam. The wallet maker recommended iPhone users to turn off iMessage completely “until Apple patches this,” even though no evidence shows that “this” exists at all. Because of the attention the post received, Trust Wallet hours later wrote a follow-up post.
Energy.gov's Fact of the Week averaged commute times across the country in 2022, showing that South Dakotans spent just 18 minutes behind the wheel.
Energy.gov's most recent Fact of the Week shows that some people spend exorbitant amounts of time behind the wheel in traffic.
Show her she's really something special with thoughtful picks from Uncommon Goods, Amazon, Etsy, Walmart and more.
Ahead of next week’s NFL Draft, teams are debating: How much does the 40-yard dash actually translate to today’s game, and how much should they thus let it influence their draft boards?
A home inspection can prevent you from making a costly home-buying mistake. Review our home inspection checklist so you’re fully prepared.
Climate investor Bay Bridge Ventures is raising a new $200 million fund, TechCrunch has exclusively learned. Bay Bridge filed paperwork Monday for the new climate fund with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The raise comes at a time when venture investors are increasingly bullish on climate tech.
Herzog was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010.
Apple is opening up web distribution for iOS apps targeting users in the European Union starting Tuesday. Developers who opt in — and who meet Apple's criteria, including app notarization requirements — will be able to offer iPhone apps for direct download to EU users from their own websites. Apple's walled garden stance has enabled it to funnel essentially all iOS developer revenue through its own App Store in the past.
Shares of Trump Media have fallen more than 60% since the company's public markets debut at the end of March.
McIlroy says he's never even considered joining LIV Golf.
People who felt pressure to lose weight as a teen had higher levels of internalized weight stigma by age 31.
Cybersecurity has had a rough go of it lately, with investment in the sector dropping a precipitous 40% compared to the year prior. The vast majority of chief information security officers reported higher budgets for 2024, according to the cybersecurity-focused VC firm NightDragon. It's against this backdrop that Evolution Equity Partners, a growth capital investment firm based in NYC, on Tuesday launched a $1.1 billion cybersecurity and AI fund, the third such fund in Evolution's history.
Find a mix of stylish and practical buys for your brother who has it all.
Starting today, the Uber app will remind you to put on your seatbelt shortly after your ride starts.
Nintendo has announced an Indie World showcase for April 17. Might it finally, at long last be time for Hollow Knight: Silksong news?