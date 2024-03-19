Wary pols approve $2.5M to study renovation of Brockton High School

BROCKTON — City leaders set aside qualms about debt and dysfunction to keep alive hopes of finally renovating Brockton High School.

In a unanimous vote Monday night, Brockton City Council recommended spending $2.5 million for a feasibility study on a major upgrade to the city's only public high school. The project itself could cost $1 billion, with the state picking up 80% of the tab via a competitive grant program. Even with the state paying $8 out of every $10, Brockton would still have to put up an estimated $100 to $200 million.

City councilors balked in February at fronting the $2.5M for a state-required study, in part because the 80% state reimbursement would not apply to that amount. Since then, Mayor Robert F. Sullivan said state authorities pledged to extend the 80% rebate to the $2.5M. That means city taxpayers will be on the hook for $500,000 in earnest money instead of $2,500,000.

'My heart says we have to'

Longtime Ward 7 City Councilor Shirley Asack wrestled with the pros and cons before deciding "yes." "My business mind says no but my heart says we have to," Asack said.

Jeff Thompson of Ward 5 was the only councilor to vocally support the renovation when it was debated in February. "This is our one and only shot in this generation," Thompson said.

Councilors must confirm the "yes" recommendation in an upcoming regular meeting. That's usually a formality.

Monday's decision came with school leaders looking on from the audience. All members of the Brockton School Committee attended and were made to wait more than 2 hours while council addressed other agenda items. The only school official to speak at the meeting, however, was Acting Superintendent James Cobbs. He said students deserve a new high school irrespective of widely reported behavior problems.

Fiscal hits keep coming

The decision to stay in the running for the state grant program comes amid a daunting financial landscape. A bombshell report by an outside expert said Brockton schools may be running a three-year deficit of up to $62M.

And that's just on the schools side of the ledger. The city's contractors on the new public safety building downtown have warned of overruns up to $34.5M. It's not counting an additional $11M over estimates for road work to make Warren Avenue two-way, a wrinkle disclosed Monday by the chief of the city's Department of Public Works. Sullivan has imposed austerity measures on city departments as politicians openly discuss state intervention.

'We have to see some change'

Ward 4 City Councilor Susan Nicastro said the fiscal burdens have her losing sleep. "How will we ever carry all this debt on our back?" she said. Nicastro said the response since the debt scandal became public has left "an impression of apathy."

Nicastro urged school leaders to make hard choices. "We have to see some change, some downsizing, some changes," she said.

Under questioning from councilors, Cobbs said officials have identified ways to shave $10M off what he said was an estimated $14M deficit for the current financial year. He projected that by the time the books close on June 30, the schools would have anywhere from a $1M deficit to a surplus of $600,000. A state-sponsored report pegged the fiscal 2024 at up to $25M.

Looking at the larger picture, city officials say the city must increase its lackluster commercial base. "We've got to build our way out of this deficit," said Ward 3 City Councilor Phil Griffin, former chairman of the Brockton Redevelopment Authority.

City Councilor Maria Tavares, who represents Ward 2, said taxpayers are feeling the pinch. "The taxpayer right now is bleeding," Tavares said. "We have people moving out of Brockton every day."

