Warwick police officer fatally shoots aggressive dog

WARWICK – A police officer shot and killed a dog that was attacking people Sunday night.

The incident took place at 734 Greenwich Ave. at around 8 p.m., according to a statement sent to the media by Detective Lt. Thomas DiGregorio.

Police were dispatched to the home for a report of a domestic disturbance between a man and a woman, the statement said. While on their way, they were "given an update that a dog was attacking another dog and multiple people."

The first officer to arrive witnessed the dog "attacking multiple persons" in the front yard, the statement said. The dog charged at the officer and bit him on the thigh and calf, at which point he shot the dog to get it to let go.

The officer and one of the people bitten by the dog were taken to the hospital and were being treated for their injuries, police said. The dog was taken to a local animal hospital, where it was pronounced dead.

As a result of the investigation into the domestic disturbance, a 43-year-old woman was charged with felony assault, vandalism, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest, police said.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Warwick police officer kills dog that bit multiple people