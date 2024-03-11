Warwick police say they caught two men pulling grandparent scam

WARWICK − The Warwick police have arrested two out-of-state men who pulled a so-called grandparent scam on a local resident.

The police say they arrested the men Friday afternoon when they went to the victim's residence to pick up money.

The victim had called the police on Thursday to report they had been scammed, the police said in a press release. Realizing the scam was "ongoing," the police were waiting at the victim's house when the suspect showed up.

Detectives who'd been waiting inside the house arrested one suspect after a brief foot chase, the police said. The "getaway driver" was arrested by detectives who were conducting surveillance, the police said.

They were identified as Jason Rhodes, 34, of Flushing, N.Y., and Robert Munoz, 29, of Miami, Fla. Both were charged with obtaining money under false pretenses and conspiracy.

According to the police, the grandparent scam works like this: An "elderly person will get a phone call from a person pretending to be a lawyer saying the victim’s grandchild is in trouble with the law. They will ask for bail/court fines in cash, to be picked up by a courier."

"The caller will give specific instructions on getting the money and packaging it. The caller will then send someone to the victim’s house, having the victim stay on the phone and hand over the money. Sometimes the caller will continue this with the same victim numerous times," the police said.

The police say people who receive such calls should contact the grandchild or another family member first, then report it to law enforcement.

The police searched a Warwick hotel room registered to Munoz and seized evidence connecting the suspects to other grandparent scams as well as a large amount of money, the police said.

The police are still investigating and trying to identify other victims since "the scam is being reported throughout Rhode Island." The police say anyone who was the victim of a scam should contact their local police department.

