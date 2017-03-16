Abandoned Cold War warships laid to rest in Landévennec

Eerie photographs reveal a warship graveyard in Landévennec, France, the final home for Cold War boats before they are scrapped. Rusting replica missiles and dentist chairs still remain on the abandoned ships, formerly used during the war years.

The intriguing images show the derelict, cramped quarters where soldiers spent many secluded months living in their own floating villages. One of the most famous ships resting in the docks is the French cruiser Colbert, an anti-air ship that was deployed during the Cold War and later turned into a museum. The ship, which has waited scrapping since 2007, is fitted with replica missiles and memorabilia from its years of service. (Caters News)

Photography by Bob Thissen/Caters News

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.