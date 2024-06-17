Warsaw teen in stable condition after vehicle was struck by planter

COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a traffic crash at 10:41 p.m. Saturday in the 30000 block of Ohio 541 in Bedford Township, according to a news release.

Authorities said Caleb Stoll, 27, of Warsaw, was traveling east when he failed to maintain his lane with a John Deere planter being towed. The planter struck a vehicle being driven by a 16-year-old male from Warsaw that was traveling west, the release said. The teen's vehicle went airborne and rolled several times before coming to a rest on the north side of the roadway. The planter became detached and went off the south side of the road.

The youth was extricated from the vehicle by mechanical means and flown by MedFlight to Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center for treatment. The sheriff's office said he was in stable condition. Stoll was treated at the scene.

Assisting on scene were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, Walhonding Valley Fire District, Prince's Wrecker Service, Ohio Department of Transportation and REACT.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Warsaw teen injured in crash with planter