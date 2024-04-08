Warsaw-based organization hosts craft show, silent auction Saturday

Apr. 7—GOSHEN — The issue of human trafficking had an event bringing attention to it Saturday at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, in the form of a craft show and silent auction.

Printmaker Alicia Cook had a table set up.

"I've had two," she said of the customers she had had as of around noon.

Beloved: Not Forgotten is a Warsaw-based nonprofit which works with survivors of human trafficking across northern Indiana.

"We've been in existence since 2015, the first five years we were building community relations and educating the community about human trafficking in this area," said Founder and Executive Director Dawnna Plummer. "For the past two years we've had a residential facility."

The event had numerous vendors and artists take part, presenting and selling coasters, stuffed animals and other arts and craft items. There was also a food table, and keyboard musical accompaniment was provided by Jeffrey Bowen Dueling Pianos, featuring Jeffrey Bowen and Matt Soverns. Silent auction items included a grill, trips, items from vendors who took part and others.

Plummer said that the victims the organization works with are not trafficked in from other countries, but locally — across Elkhart County and other parts of northern Indiana. In addition, most are not trafficked by strangers but by immediate family members: kids trafficked by parents, grandparents, siblings, etc.

Victims are across a wide age range, from 7 to 67, with an average age of 26.

"We've housed five women over the last two years," Plummer said. "Our residential program is for women, but we've had five men reach out."

Plummer noted that turnout for the event had so far been less than hoped.

"It's kinda dead," she said.

Teresa Miller, Nappanee, took part in the event, noting that her daughter Stacey serves on the board of Beloved: Not Forgotten.

"I helped at the food booth," Miller said.

Other vendors included Grannie's Goodies and More, Mary Kay Cosmetics, Leaf and Filter Gutter Protection and others.

According to the Office of the Indiana Attorney General, human trafficking is a $150 billion criminal enterprise.

"It occurs anytime someone uses force, fraud or coercion to make another individual provide labor, services or commercial sex acts," according to the Indiana AG website. "If the person performing commercial sex acts is under 18, the crime of human trafficking still occurs even without the elements of force, fraud or coercion.

Attorney General Todd Rokita has asked Hoosiers to stay alert for signs of human trafficking in communities across Indiana and to report any suspicious activities to authorities.

Furthermore, people in certain job roles — such as medical professionals, restaurant workers, teachers and truck drivers — are particularly likely to come into contact with trafficking victims.

"Human trafficking is a modern form of slavery," Rokita stated in the website post. "We need the eyes and ears of people everywhere to help us root out this evil enterprise, rescue victims and put away perpetrators."

In addition to its residential services, Beloved: Not Forgotten also helps those who have victimized find counseling, job services and other assistance.

"Our kids are the ones being abused by local men and women," Plummer added. "It's not only happening overseas but at our doorstep."

To learn more, visit www.belovednotforgotten.net or https://events.in.gov/event/public_alert_attorney_general_todd_rokita_asks_hoosiers_to_report_signs_of_human_trafficking.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.