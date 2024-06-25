Warroad man sentenced to probation for sexually assaulting a sleeping woman at a Grand Forks Airbnb

Jun. 24—GRAND FORKS — A Warroad, Minnesota, man pleaded guilty Monday, June 24, to Class A felony gross sexual imposition for committing a sexual act on an unaware victim, and will serve 360 days on unsupervised probation.

Benjamine Joseph Forbes, 31, was sentenced to 360 days at the Grand Forks County Correctional Center with all 360 suspended. Because the sentence length is consistent with a misdemeanor, his felony charge was deemed a misdemeanor by disposition.

In August 2023, Forbes was staying at an Airbnb rental in Grand Forks with three other people, according to an affidavit in the case.

He stayed in a bed with two women and touched one of their genitals while they slept, the affidavit said.

Forbes is required to complete a chemical dependency evaluation and sexual behavior evaluation, and follow through with any recommended treatment. He is prohibited from having any contact with the victim.