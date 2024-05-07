Will Warrick County voters re-nominate 2 commissioners facing felony charges?

NEWBURGH — With primary elections officially over in Indiana, Warrick County Republican voters now wait to see whether their party will renominate two county commissioners who face criminal charges.

Dan Saylor and Bob Johnson — and the third commissioner, Republican Terry Phillippe, who isn't on this year's ballot — face felony charges of obstruction of justice and official misconduct and a misdemeanor charge of false informing after they became ensnared in an Indiana State Police investigation into Warrick County Animal Control. Phillippe faces an additional charge of perjury.

Insisting they've done nothing wrong and will prove it in court, Saylor and Johnson plunged ahead this spring with re-election campaigns. But they gave scant explanations to GOP voters about the specific charges they face, saying their lawyers advised them not to talk about it.

Their opponents in today's primary election — Coroner Sarah Milles-Seaton and Councilman Richard Reid stand against Saylor while Stacey Franz and Steve Spinks oppose Johnson — addressed the elephant in the room with varying degrees of bluntness.

"You do not get arrested for no reason," Franz told the Courier & Press in April. But Spinks, Johnson's other challenger, said the arrests were not an issue in his campaign.

What is at issue, outside of the election, for Saylor and Johnson is the fact state police detectives wrote in sworn affidavits that both commissioners lied about their knowledge of former Warrick County Animal Control Director Danielle Barnes’ merging of her nonprofit activities with public business.

The state investigation into Warrick County Animal Control, which began in December, found that Barnes conspired with two other women to orchestrate an unlawful pet adoption scheme; that Barnes comingled public funds with those of her nonprofit, Warrick Animal Guardians, among other offenses.

Barnes and her two co-defendants, Susan Broshears and Jamie Hubiak, have pleaded not guilty.

Saylor and Johnson’s arrest affidavits, which run thousands of words, accuse the two candidates of meddling in the state police’s ongoing investigation into Barnes and Warrick County Animal Control. Both men, and Phillippe, vehemently deny those allegations.

According to court records, a status conference in Saylor and Johnson’s cases is scheduled to be held June 28.

Millis-Seaton asked Republican voters whether they really wanted to nominate as their candidates in the fall election officeholders who would have ongoing criminal cases against them. If Saylor is the GOP's candidate, Millis-Seaton said, Democrats might smell blood in the water and fill their ballot vacancy with a strong contender. Reid, Saylor's other challenger, said voters to whom he was talking were upset about the criminal cases.

One wild card: It is not necessary for the winner of each three-candidate primary election to win with a majority of votes. A plurality is enough to claim victory.

The Courier & Press will update this story as results come in.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Will Warrick voters re-nominate 2 commissioners facing felony charges?