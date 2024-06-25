Warrick commissioners blame 'administrative error' for payments at issue in criminal case

Warrick County Commissioners chalked up $9,600 in unapproved payments to former health department administrator Marlin Weisheit, who now faces a felony charge, to "administrative error" during an emergency meeting Tuesday.

The meeting was set to approve a new interim health officer as submitted by the Warrick County Health Board. Commissioners greenlit the selection of Dr. James Heinrich, who retired from Tri-State Orthopaedics in January 2019.

But before closing the meeting, board attorney Andrew Skinner said there was one item left for discussion regarding funds paid out to "independent contractor" Weisheit.

Indiana State Police arrested Weisheit last week and he is now facing a charge of official misconduct, a Level 6 felony, and two misdemeanor counts of conversion.

The request before the commissioners Tuesday was that the $9,600 "mistakenly" taken out of health department funds due to "administrative error" be corrected by the auditor to come out of commissioner funds.

According to ISP, four days before commissioners selected Weisheit as the interim administrator in December 2023, a contract was signed between the parties agreeing Wesisheit would be an independent contractor.

He would not be a representative of Warrick County or a county employee, ISP stated in a release, as Indiana law states the health officer for Warrick County is responsible for appointing the administrator.

It was not until April 16 that the Warrick County Health Department consented to hire Weisheit, after which the county commissioners approved his appointment, ISP stated. Weisheit’s first day of employment with the Warrick County Health Department — as a county employee, ISP noted — was April 23.

"According to (ISP Sergeant/Detective Brock) Werne, the claims for hours worked by Weisheit between January 2 and February 29, 2024, were paid in the amount of $9,600 from the health department funds without the knowledge or approval of the health administrator," state police said.

"Between April 26 and May 2, Weisheit allegedly used the health administrator’s stamp without his approval or authority to transfer funds within the health department’s budget to pay a lease agreement with Liberty Concepts, INC, Boonville. The investigation revealed the health administrator would not authorize payments to Liberty from the health department due to the contract being between the commissioners and Liberty Concepts, INC."

Weisheit is currently out on bail and is set to appear in court July 1. He's the latest of several Warrick County officials to be arrested.

All three Warrick County Commissioners, Terry Phillippe, Dan Saylor and Robert Johnson, face charges of obstruction of justice, false informing and official misconduct. Phillippe also faces a perjury charge. They've all said they're innocent of the charges.

This article originally appeared on Evansville Courier & Press: Warrick officials have emergency meeting on health department issues