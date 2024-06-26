Warrenton man sentenced to prison for public indecency

A Warrenton man was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison and four years of probation for repeated public indecency.

Brett B. Mellott, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of public indecency. This was his fourth conviction for public indecency since 2022, prompting the offenses to be charged as felonies.

Under Oregon’s three strikes law, a defendant who is convicted of sexual crimes more than twice faces a maximum penalty of life in prison.

Due to the fact that there was no victim, and that the defendant was instead seen engaging in public indecency through security cameras, prosecutor Scott McCracken agreed that five years of prison was a reasonable sentence.

Mellott, whose lawyer said has struggled with homelessness and substance abuse, expressed his desire to participate in drug treatment while incarcerated.

“I just appreciate the chance to appear in court and get a fair judgment under the plea agreement,” he said. “And to the rest of the people involved, everybody spending their time here today, I just want them all to understand that I’m ready to change my life, and I wish to do that while I’m in corrections.”