Warren police fatally shoot male after responding to domestic disturbance

Warren police fatally shot a male after they were sent to a domestic disturbance Friday, according to a news release.

Police said officers were dispatched to a residence on Garbor near Ryan and 11 Mile roads at about 1:45 p.m., with callers on the scene reporting a male was at the residence assaulting family members.

Upon arrival, police said officers encountered a male subject armed with a handgun, at which time the officer-involved shooting occurred. The release stated officers immediately tried to perform lifesaving measures until firefighters arrived.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The release provided no additional details about the domestic disturbance, the fatal police shooting, the male's identity or where he was shot on his body.

No officers were hurt.

