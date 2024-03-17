Warren police arrest driver in police chase, backup officer injured in crash

A suspect is in custody after a confrontational traffic stop and police chase on Saturday, during which a responding officer was injured in a separate crash.

Warren police reported that a driver engaged in altercations with officers during a routine traffic stop on Saturday afternoon, followed by a subsequent police pursuit. Additional officers responding to the scene encountered a traffic incident when a driver collided with a police vehicle.

The initial incident began about 4:50 p.m. when Warren police conducted a traffic stop at Eight Mile Road near Ryan Road due to a license plate violation on a gold Chevrolet Malibu. Police requested the driver to exit the vehicle, but the driver was uncooperative and engaged in physical altercations with the officers before fleeing in the vehicle, striking an officer in the process.

A pursuit ensued as police chased the vehicle through several Detroit streets until the driver eventually pulled over at Eight Mile Road near Russell Avenue. Another altercation between the driver and police occurred, resulting in officers using a taser to subdue the driver and take them into custody.

Police also conducted a search of the area for a firearm, as they suspect the driver disposed of it during the pursuit.

In a separate incident, officers responding to provide backup to the Warren police involved in the pursuit experienced an accident. While driving southbound on Hoover Road approaching the Nine Mile Road intersection, a silver Nissan Altima collided with the police vehicle after failing to yield. The Nissan Altima driver was traveling eastbound on Nine Mile Road toward Hoover Road, entered the turn lane for southbound Hoover Road, and proceeded into the intersection, colliding with the police vehicle.

The officer involved went to a local hospital and is in stable condition, with a possible concussion and likely a broken hand. The at-fault driver cooperated with police and police released them from the scene. The driver sustained no injuries and drugs or alcohol did not appear to be involved in the incident.

The Chevrolet Malibu driver is in custody at the Warren Police Department jail. Investigations remain ongoing into both incidents.

