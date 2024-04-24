Warren dad charged after son, 8, accidentally shoots himself with unlocked, loaded gun

Macomb County authorities urged parents Wednesday to secure their guns as a Warren father faces charges after his 8-year-old son accidentally shot himself in the face with the father's unlocked and loaded gun.

Theo Nichols, 56, is the first person in Macomb County charged under Michigan's new safe storage law.

His son, who police did not identify by name, was in "extremely critical" condition Wednesday at a Detroit hospital, Warren police said.

Nichols is charged with second-degree child abuse, a 10-year felony; firearm safe storage violation, a 10-year felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, a five-year felony, and a misdemeanor firearm safe storage violation, according to the county prosecutor's office.

He was being held in the county jail on a $250,000 bond. His next court date is April 30, according to jail records.

"How tragic. Even though the law's in place, you can clearly see that people violate the law. ... A father is in jail right now ... and we have a child that is in critical condition," Prosecutor Peter Lucido said during a news conference at Warren Police headquarters.

Lucido said additional charges could be filed if the child dies.

Warren Police Commissioner Charles Rushton demonstrated using a gun lock on a training weapon, a process that took seconds. Police said gun locks are available for free, given out without questions. Rushton said this shooting was "preventable."

Investigators said the boy's mother, 33, and Nichols were home at the time of the shooting with a Glock 40-caliber handgun that Nichols bought on the street in Detroit a few months ago for protection. Nichols has a prior drug-related conviction, police said, preventing him from buying a gun legally. They said the gun was reported lost in 2022 in Westland.

Police and fire crews were sent around 3:30 p.m. Friday to an apartment in the Cove on 10 apartment complex at Hoover and 10 Mile roads for an injured child. They found the boy with a gunshot wound to his head.

Three other children were in the kitchen of the home − a 6-year-old girl and 6-month-old twins − at the time of the shooting.

Lt. John Gajewski said it appears the boy used a chair to get to the gun. Lt. Scott Isaacson said it was stored on top of an upper kitchen cabinet. Gajewski said there were no safes, lock boxes or gun locks found in the residence.

The criminal investigation and a separate investigation by Child Protection Services are ongoing, authorities said.

While Nichols is the first person in Macomb County charged with violating the state's new firearms safe storage law, a Flint man is believed to be the first person in Michigan charged with violating the law after his 2-year-old daughter was shot in the head on Valentine's Day — the day after the law took effect.

That was according to Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton and state Sen. Kristen McDonald Rivet, D-Bay City, who introduced the legislation, during a news conference in February. They announced Michael Tolbert, then 44, was facing nine charges, including first-degree child abuse, lying to a police officer about a violent crime investigation as well as firearms-safe storage violations and felony firearm offenses.

In March, Tolbert was referred for a competency evaluation, according to district court records. His next hearing is May 23.

In that case, Leyton said Flint police were sent on Feb. 14 to Hurley Medical Center in Flint regarding a shooting victim who was brought to the hospital in a personal vehicle. They learned 28-month-old Skye McBride had a gunshot wound to her head, he said.

Authorities said she accidentally shot herself in the face with the man's loaded handgun. Leyton said, per medical center staff, the bullet entered the girl’s right eye and exited through the rear of her skull.

A GoFundMe account was created for the girl’s family by her aunt, LaDorothy Griggs. The latest update on March 15 stated the girl was doing "amazing in rehab, she was able to officially get her trach removed today and is now eating regular meals. We are so proud of her and thankful to the Lord for his continuous miraculous work he is doing for Skye. Thank you all as well for the non stop support and prayers. ♥️ #Skyestrong"

