Warren County woman again charged with trying to steal dog

A Warren County woman, who had previously pleaded guilty to stealing dogs from a Pennsylvania home, has been charged with burglarizing a Holland Township residence with the intent to steal a dog.

Jennifer Goldthwaite, 45, of Alpha, was arrested and charged March 9 with third-degree burglary and criminal mischief in connection with the incident, Hunterdon County Prosecutor Renée M. Robeson announced.

Goldthwaite, a former Delaware Township resident, was arrested after an investigation by the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Unit and the Holland Township Police Department.

Goldthwaite was lodged at the Warren County Jail and was later released with conditional pretrial monitoring.

In March 2020, Goldthwaite and a Hunterdon County man were charged with burglary and stealing six Golden Retriever puppies worth just under $5,000 from a home in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania.

In October 2020 Goldthwaite pleaded guilty in Lancaster County Court and was placed on five years’ probation.

