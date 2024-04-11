Warrants executed at Auglaize County gaming sites

Apr. 11—COLUMBUS — Search warrants were executed at three Auglaize County gambling establishments Wednesday as part of an investigation by the Ohio Casino Control Commission into alleged illegal gaming activities.

According to a press release issued by the state agency, the investigation was launched after numerous complaints were received that the businesses were operating gambling machines in violation of Ohio law.

Warrants were served at Grand Luck Gaming in St. Marys and Lucky 7 and Moon City Gaming in Wapakoneta.

The St. Marys and Wapakoneta police departments assisted in the operation, in which gaming equipment, cash and documents were seized. No arrests were made, and the investigation is ongoing, according to the press release.

"Illegal casinos operate without proper oversight and prey upon vulnerable Ohioans," Ohio Casino Control Commission Executive Director Matthew Schuler said in the statement. "We appreciate the assistance of our local law enforcement partners in holding accountable those who disregard Ohio's gambling laws."