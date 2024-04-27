Warrant names suspect in slaying of Chicago police officer

A Cook County judge on Friday issued an arrest warrant for an Aurora man in connection with the killing of Chicago police Officer Luis Huesca, according to court records.

Xavier Tate Jr., 22, was named in a first-degree murder warrant that ordered authorities to detain him, according to documents filed in Cook County Circuit Court Friday. A felony complaint accuses him of firing a .40 caliber handgun at Huesca, killing him.

Huesca, 30, a six-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department, was in Gage Park when he was shot multiple times on the 3100 block of West 56th Street while off-duty but in uniform early Sunday morning. His car was taken at the scene of the shooting. Chicago Police later ruled that he died in the line of duty.

A CPD representative said no one was in custody Friday evening and that the investigation remained open.

Visitation for Huesca is scheduled for Sunday, with his funeral planned for the next day.