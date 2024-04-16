Warrant: Mercedes from deadly Lubbock hit and run found with victim's blood in repair shop

Police investigators believe the driver accused in a May Central Lubbock fatal hit-and-run took his vehicle to a repair shop but didn't report the crash to police.

Dakevon Blaylock, 23, was indicted Tuesday by a Lubbock County grand jury with failing to stop and render aid involving a death, a second-degree felony that carries a punishment of two to 20 years in prison.

Lubbock police arrested Blaylock on March 27 in the 300 block of 45th Street, about 10 months after Lubbock police found 17-year-old Ty'Tianna Weatherspoon suffering serious injury in the 3300 block of the Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Police arrest man charged in 2023 hit-and-run crash that killed Lubbock teen

A police report states a Lubbock County Sheriff's deputy was driving on the freeway about 5 a.m. and saw a woman walking on the shoulder and took the next exit to turn around and check on her.

However, he returned to the scene of a hit-and-run crash with the woman, later identified as Weatherspoon, lying on the grass suffering injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

Vehicle parts were strewn on the roadway, the report states.

Weatherspoon was taken by ambulance to University Medical Center where she died.

Meanwhile, members of the crash investigation unit collected vehicle debris from the scene and determined they came from a white 2018-2019 Mercedes-Benz C class, the report states.

Later that day, an investigator visited a Mercedes-Benz dealership to confirm the make and model of the vehicle they were searching for and learned that someone called about obtaining parts for his vehicle, which was in a repair shop.

The investigator tracked down the repair shop and found a vehicle that had damage consistent with the crash.

Investigators also found Weatherspoon's blood on and inside the vehicle, the report states.

The investigator discovered that before the crash, the Mercedes-Benz was stopped for a traffic violation near the intersection of Slaton Highway and Olive Avenue.

The report states that Blaylock drove the vehicle after the traffic stop.

Investigators spoke with Blaylock who denied knowing anything about the crash.

He reportedly said he woke up the next day and found his vehicle was damaged. He told investigators that another person was driving the vehicle but called the Mercedes-Benz dealership and told a parts advisor that he wrecked his vehicle, the report states.

The other person told investigators that he didn't know anything about the crash but Blaylock drove the vehicle.

Anonymous callers also told the investigator that Blaylock drove the car, the report states.

The affidavit does not indicate the reason for the 10-month delay for Blaylock's arrest.

Court records show that Blaylock was released March 29 on bond set at $100,000.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Car from deadly Lubbock hit and run found in shop, with victim's blood