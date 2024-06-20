Warrant: Man charged with first-degree murder, fled South Asheville shooting in stolen car

ASHEVILLE - One man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection to a June 16 fatal shooting in South Asheville, and a woman was charged for allegedly helping him flee arrest.

Asheville Police Department officers arrested Knowledge Jamal Davis, 18, of Asheville, on June 19 and charged him with first-degree murder after Terry Lee Landrum Sr., 49, of Hendersonville, was found fatally shot at an apartment complex on Long Shoals Road, according to arrest warrants obtained by the Citizen Times.

At about 6 a.m. on June 16, APD patrol officers responded to an apartment at the Artisan at Biltmore Park Apartments, where they found Landrum deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, APD spokesperson Rick Rice previously told the Citizen Times.

Following the police investigation, Davis faces a second charge for allegedly shooting a 9mm handgun into an apartment occupied by a different man at the apartment complex where Landrum was found deceased, according to his arrest warrant.

Police also charged Aria Shequan Waters, 33, of Arden, with accessory after the fact for allegedly assisting Davis in attempting to escape by delaying reporting of the shooting, her arrest warrant said. She was arrested June 19.

After the incident, Davis fled in a vehicle, which Waters later told police was stolen from the victim’s mother.

“After speaking with police, Waters retrieved the vehicle and attempted to transfer its registration from the victim’s mother’s name to her own, knowing that law enforcement was looking for the vehicle,” the warrant said.

Waters also faces two drug charges and a charge for allegedly possessing a stolen Smith & Wesson 908 9mm handgun.

Both Davis and Waters are currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Facility, Davis without bond and Waters under a $150,000 bond.

Davis was scheduled for a court appearance on June 20. Waters has an upcoming court date of July 10, according to an online court database.

This story will be updated.

