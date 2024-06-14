Warrant service leads to new drug charges

Jun. 13—Crossville police seeking a man wanted on an outstanding warrant got a bonus when they allegedly discovered the suspect — living in a storage shed — in possession of what they identified as controlled substances.

Ronnie William Kilby, 47, Central Ave., faces new charges of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of psilocybin mushrooms with intent to sell and/or deliver.

Kilby was arrested June 11 when CPD Ptl. Jessie Henson and MPtl. Samantha Seay traveled to the 200 block of Central Ave. to serve a probation violation warrant. The officers were led to a storage building behind a residence and found Kilby and two others present.

The officers found Kilby in possession of what they described as a large "water bong" and once in custody, a search of the shed produced an estimated 29.2 grams of meth and 6.6 grams of psilocybin.

Kilby, according to Henson's report, claimed ownership of the contraband. The other two present were not charged.

A search of Jerry Lynn Kilby, 61, Central Ave., yielded an estimated .9 grams of meth, leading to a possession of meth charge for him.

Ronnie Kilby was placed under $45,000 bond on the drug charges and bond is pending appearance in General Sessions Court on the probation violation charge.

