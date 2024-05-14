Warrant leads to arrest of man; Fentanyl pills, cocaine seized in Miami County

Deputies seized drugs and arrested a man in Miami County last week.

Troy Police and Miami County Sheriff’s deputies executed a narcotics search warrant on May 10 in the 500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, according to the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

It was the result of a weeks-long investigation into the trafficking of cocaine, methamphetamine, and fentanyl in the Troy area.

Items seized include cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, 130 fentanyl pills, and scales, the spokesperson said.

Delmar Gagaris, 46, of Troy, was taken into custody.

Online jail records indicate he is in Miami County Jail on several drug-related charges including trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, and trafficking fentanyl.

It remains under investigation.

Photo contributed by the Miami County Sheriff's Office