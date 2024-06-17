Warrant issued for suspect in fatal shooting of 79-year-old Army veteran

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An elderly military veteran was gunned down in his Binghampton home. Memphis Police say they know who pulled the trigger, but they need your help to find him.

Vickie Porter’s father, 79-year-old Charlie Terry Sr., was killed on May 29. Porter was at work when she got a call from her sister-in-law.

“She said, ‘Vickie, you need to go and check on your daddy. Your daddy has been shot,'” said Porter. “I left work in Byhalia and I went to the med.”

MPD says they found Terry, a retired Somerville Police officer and Army veteran, lying on the living room floor of his home on Los Angeles Street. He was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to Regional One in critical condition.

When Terry’s family arrived they were met at the door by doctors.

“They said they tried to do all they could to revive my daddy, but [he] did not make it,” Porter said.

Homicide detectives say they learned Terry and 26-year-old Alvin Justice were involved in an argument over car keys moments before the shooting. They also learned Justice was the person responsible for shooting Terry.

Porter says her father allowed Justice to live with him and treated him like family.

“Why did you kill my daddy as good as he was to you,” Porter asked. “My feelings are so hurt about my daddy. My daddy was about to be 80 years old. This boy is like 26, you could have pushed him down or anything. You didn’t have to kill him.”

Homicide investigators have a warrant out for Alvin Justice. They say he’s being charged with second-degree murder.

“This man took care of you. He didn’t do [anything] but be good to you. My feelings are truly hurt,” Porter said.

If you know where Alvin Justice is hiding, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

CrimeStoppers is offering up to a $4,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. Remember all calls are confidential.

