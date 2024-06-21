Warrant issued for sex offender with two prior assault convictions

CHIPPEWA FALLS — A former Chippewa Falls man previously convicted of two different sex assaults has allegedly failed to comply with Wisconsin’s sex offender registry laws, and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Matthew J. Flaskrud, 47, was charged Thursday with one count of sex offender registry violation. A specialist with the state’s Department of Corrections prepared the non-compliance report in January. The specialist has been unable to reach Flaskrud by mail, email, phone or other means of communication. Judge Benjamin Lane issued the warrant for Flaskrud’s arrest.

Flaskrud’s father informed the agent that “his son’s whereabouts are currently unknown as he is facing a prison sentence in Texas and has a warrant for his arrest. He believes that he is on the run.”

In July 2011, Flaskrud slipped away from a Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department deputy at a hospital while faking health problems. He was apprehended in October 2011 in Colorado and brought back to the Chippewa County Jail. He was charged at the time with a sex offender violation, but that was later dismissed. He lived at 13862 44th Ave. in Chippewa Falls at the time.

According to the criminal complaint, Flaskrud was drinking alcohol at a tavern in Eau Claire in June 2011, a violation of conditions of his probation. A sheriff’s deputy picked up Flaskrud on July 6, 2011.

“While en-route to the jail, Flaskrud started complaining of chest pains and asked to be taken to the hospital,” the complaint states.

Once at the hospital, Flaskrud escaped from the deputy.

Flaskrud was sentenced to 2½ years in prison in 2004 after a jury found him guilty of third-degree sexual assault for forcing a 26-year-old woman to have sex with him in front of her two young children, who witnessed the assault. Flaskrud also was convicted of fourth-degree sexual assault in 1995 for having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl, and was ordered to serve nine months in jail.