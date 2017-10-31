Warrant issued for Rose McGowan in relation to drug charge

Police said they have attempted to contact the actress so she can appear in court in Loudoun County, Virginia.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for actress Rose McGowan for felony possession of a controlled substance.

The felony charge stems from a police investigation of personal belongings left behind on a United flight arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport on January 20.

Police said the items tested positive for narcotics. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Department obtained the warrant on February 1.

McGowan referred to the arrest with a post on Twitter, writing: “Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of horseshit.”

Are they trying to silence me? There is a warrant out for my arrest in Virginia. What a load of HORSESHIT. — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2017

Police said they have attempted to contact McGowan so she can appear in court in Loudoun County, Virginia. The warrant has been entered into a national law enforcement database.

McGowan has been one of the leading voices against sexual harassment in Hollywood, and tweeted earlier this month that she was raped by a man with the initials HW.

The Hollywood Reporter said McGowan confirmed she was referring to disgraced media mogul Harvey Weinstein.