Warrant issued for Lima man accused of cocaine possession, trafficking

Jun. 4—LIMA — A bench warrant was issued Monday in the Allen County Common Pleas Court for a Lima man accused of possessing at least 100 grams of cocaine.

Judge Terri Kohlrieser issued the warrant for Titus Brown, 47, after he failed to report to IPS for urinalysis testing.

Brown was arrested at the beginning of April after a search at 612 Marian Ave. resulted in a seizure of cocaine, a firearm, paraphernalia and money. He was released from the Allen County Jail after posting a cash bond of $200,000.

The indictment charged Brown with cocaine trafficking, a fourth-degree felony; cocaine possession, a first-degree felony; and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. Two of the charges included a specification that Brown was a major drug offender as he possessed at least 100 grams of cocaine.

