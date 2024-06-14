Warrant issued for Jeffer Lorenzo after he fails to show for sentencing

Jun. 13—The man convicted in the drunk driving crash that severely injured an Austin teen has failed to show for his sentencing.

Jeffer Lorenzo, who was behind the vehicle of an SUV that collided with another SUV driven by 16-year-old Wyatt Hamlin, failed to show for his court date Thursday and a warrant has been issued for his arrest.

According to the warrant, he is ordered to be held without bail in the event of his arrest. Lorenzo is a Hispanic male and stands five feet, four inches and weighs 160 pounds. According to the Austin Police Department, his last known address is in Austin.

Lorenzo, 24, agreed to a plea deal in April where he pleaded guilty to felony criminal vehicular operation causing great bodily harm while under the influence of alcohol.

According to the plea agreement, the remaining charges, which included a charge of felony criminal vehicular operation leaving the scene of an accident, could have been dismissed.

Hamlin suffered severe injuries, which resulted in a lengthy hospital stay as a result of the crash which took place on July 28, 2023. Lorenzo was discovered lying on the ground next to a house near the scene of the crash. At the hospital, Lorenzo had stated that he was traveling around 50 mph at the time of the crash. A preliminary test indicated a .20 blood alcohol content.