Warrant issued for driver in fatal crash

May 7—A warrant was issued for a Bargersville man accused of causing the death of a passenger while operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

According to Elkhart County deputies on Feb. 13, Lakhwinder Singh, 23, was driving a 2020 Toyota Camry north on Ind. 15, north of C.R. 142, when he left the roadway instead of turning at a curve in the road. The vehicle rolled several times.

Police reported they found alcoholic beverage containers in the vehicle. Singh submitted to a blood draw, which occurred at Elkhart General Hospital, where he was also treated for his injuries.

His passenger, Prabhjot Singh suffered head, neck and back injuries and was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital. The crash report indicates neither man was wearing a seatbelt and Prabhjot had been ejected from the vehicle. On Feb. 16, Prabhjot died from his injuries.

Lakhwinder Singh faces two counts of causing death while operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 4 Felony.

Crash injures one

A crash on Monday morning sent one driver to the hospital.

Teresa Heintz, 76, of Osceola, was traveling east on C.R. 16 when she came to a stop in the roadway waiting for traffic to clear in order to turn left onto River Shore Lane in a 2021 Buick Encore. Fraimar Narvaez Sambrano, 24, of Elkhart, was traveling behind them and struck the rear end of the Buick with her 2019 Chevrolet Trax.

Sambrano was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for nonlife-threatening injuries and cited for following too close and not having insurance.

Injury Crash

A Goshen man was injured in a single vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon.

Stevan Plett, 22, was heading south on C.R. 33 approaching C.R. 36 at approximately 1:40 p.m., according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report. Plett stated that a grey vehicle cut him off and caused him to overcorrect when his 2016 Mini Cooper went off the roadway to the east side of the road and flipped causing all over damage.

The roads were wet at the time, and it appeared Plett was traveling too fast for the conditions, the report added.

He was transported to Elkhart General Hospital for treatment for a head and leg injury, and was not cited due to it being unclear how the crash occurred.

HIT-AND-RUN

—Tracy Oberlin, 60, reported to Elkhart County deputies at 7:08 p.m. Thursday that Matthew Chisholm, 36, crashed into his property before fleeing on foot at C.R. 42 west of C.R. 43. Located in his home, Chisholm was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of a vehicle crash.

—Daniel Mueller, 69, of Goshen, reported to Goshen police at 4:11 p.m. Sunday being involved in a hit-and-run crash in the 1200 block of South 15th Street.

—Elkhart County deputies began an investigation into a hit-and-run crash at 11:05 p.m. Saturday in the 60000 block of C.R. 1 in Elkhart.

—A 45-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday someone crashed into his fencing the 30000 block of Old U.S. 20 in Elkhart and fled the scene.

ARRESTS

—A 39-year-old Goshen man was arrested on a charge of operating while intoxicated after officers conducted a traffic stop at 12:35 a.m. Tuesday in the area of Beaver Lane and Wilden Avenue. He submitted to a blood draw and results are pending.

—A 20-year-old man was arrested by Goshen police at 9:05 p.m. Sunday on a charge of reckless driving and never obtaining a license after he was stopped for a moving violation in the 2800 block of Elkhart Road.

—A 68-year-old Mishawaka man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 11 a.m. Friday near U.S. 20 and Ash Road after he refused to consent to chemical testing.

—A 55-year-old Lafayette man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator at 11:36 a.m. Saturday near 900 Waterford Street in Wakarusa.

—A 46-year-old man was arrested by Elkhart County deputies on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated endangerment at 8:32 p.m. Saturday after he was allegedly involved in a vehicle vehicle crash on his motorcycle in the 28000 block of C.R. 26.

OFFICERS REPORT

—Elkhart County Regional SWAT Team assisted the Elkhart Police Department in serving a warrant in the 100 block of Division Street in Elkhart at 6:10 a.m. Friday.

—Elkhart County deputies and Osolo Township Fire Department responded to a car fire at 11:10 p.m. Friday in the 52000 block of Brookstream Circle.

—Elkhart County deputies located on Sunday a green Ford Taurus that was stolen out of Whitley County in the 29000 block of C.R. 3 in Elkhart.

—A 33-year-old Goshen woman reported at 2:46 p.m. Monday that the lug nuts to a wheel of her 2007 Honda Odyssey were intentionally loosened in the 200 block of Oakridge Ave.

—A juvenile male reported at 4:53 p.m. Monday that his vehicle was damaged while parked at Goshen High School.

CRIMINAL RECKLESSNESS

Elkhart County deputies responded to a report at 3:20 p.m. Friday that someone discharged a shotgun near the 51000 block of C.R. 33 in Bristol without regard for property or damages.

THEFT

—An employee of Target reported at 10:16 a.m. Monday an employee stealing money from the store on several different occasions.

—A Goshen man reported at the midnight Monday that his Weber charcoal grill had been stolen May 1 in the 600 block of Emerson Street. The victim caught the theft on his home security camera.

—A 68-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 3:30 p.m. April 26 and 11:45 a.m. April 29 someone stole a trail camera from the 10000 block of C.R. 146 in Millersburg.

—A 37-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between April 26-28 two handguns were stolen from her home.

—A woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 1-2 a.m. Saturday someone stole a red 2008 Kawasaki Vulcan 1600 from her garage in the 22000 block of C.R. 10 in Elkhart.

FRAUD—A 64-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies that between 5 p.m. May 1 and 8 a.m. May 2 fraud was committed.

—Goshen police received at report at 1 p.m. Monday from the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office that an instance of identity theft had taken place in the city of Goshen.

—A 39-year-old Goshen woman reported at 6:08 p.m. that an unknown subject might be using her identity.

—A 33-year-old woman reported to Elkhart County deputies that between April 1 and May 2 fraud was committed.

—A 37-year-old man reported to Elkhart County deputies around 4 p.m. Saturday that someone forged his signature on the back of a stolen title, removing him from ownership.