Warrant out for Edmond psychic photographer, new clients speak out

EDMOND (KFOR) – New charges were added after self-proclaimed psychic photographer Brandon Burton was arrested on May 25th in a domestic situation.

More angry clients have contacted KFOR about Burton’s business after they said he was paid for a photography session but never delivered the pictures.

“He is so shady,” said one former client who still hadn’t received her photos.

She wanted to remain anonymous after knowing about his alleged violent arrest.

A warrant was filed on June 10th after a felony charge of Domestic Abuse by Strangulation was added to Burton’s case.

Edmond Police arrested photographer and psychic medium Brandon Burton, who was featured in an In Your Corner story back in December 2023, for allegedly assaulting his partner.

According to the police report, Burton, 33, began arguing with his partner at their Edmond residence, which led to Burton telling his partner to pack their things and leave.

The argument then reportedly turned physical, as Burton’s partner told police that they were allegedly choked, slammed into walls, and punched in the head by Burton.

After he was arrested, documents allege that he told police, “I’m sure I did more than I remember.”

Burton was booked into the Edmond Jail on a charge of domestic abuse assault. He posted his bond and got out shortly after but now a warrant is out for his arrest.

“I fear for my life, he threatened to kill me,” his alleged ex-partner said about the situation. On Wednesday the ex-partner showed up to court and a judge allowed a protective order against Burton. Burton did not show up in court.

The most recent client told KFOR that she paid up to $500 for a photo shoot and never saw the printed images arrive on her doorstep.

“I tried to call, text, and email but he never got back to me,” she said. “I don’t expect I’ll be seeing any of the money or the prints again.”

KFOR was contacted by two others claiming they were duped out of what they paid for as well.

“We were trying to book for our baby’s first-year birthday because we had always done newborns and we had worked with Brandon,” she told KFOR. “Now her birthdays come and gone because we couldn’t get on the books. Now I do not anticipate that we will be able to recover that. Now we don’t have the pictures and must find another photographer.”

Burton has started a new website called readingwithbrandon.com. On it, he charges $250 for private psychic readings along with several other programs that charge hundreds of dollars.

KFOR attempted to reach Burton on a phone number he has listed on the website but it was disconnected. KFOR also called a number he had given several clients whom he owed pictures but it went to a woman who had never heard of a Brandon Burton.

At his home, a letter was posted on his door from his landlord because they were looking for him too.

As of Wednesday Burton is still allegedly on the run with a warrant out for his arrest.

