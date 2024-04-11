Warning sirens to sound 2 times for Severe Weather Awareness Week

Apr. 11—As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, Freeborn County and most other counties throughout Minnesota will activate outdoor warning siren systems at two times Thursday.

The sirens are slated for 1:45 and 6:45 p.m.

The intention is for people to work on their tornado drills and safety plans.

The National Weather Service, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the Minnesota Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and other state, county and local agencies have come together to host Severe Weather Awareness Week activities.