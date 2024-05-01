Warning: Scammers targeting RG&E and NYSEG customers

RG&E and NYSEG customers should be on high alert this spring as scammers are ramping up the intensity of their scam tactics, the companies announced earlier this week.

While scams occur throughout the year, RG&E and NYSEG are reminding customers to be aware and informed about potential scammers as more aggressive tactics have been used in recent weeks.

“The best way to combat these types of scams is to stay alert and informed,” says RG&E and NYSEG vice president of customer service Christine Alexander. “If you’re uncertain of the identity of the caller or a visitor to your door, contact our customer service team immediately. We are always here to help you.”

Here's what to know about the recent escalation of RG&E and NYSEG-related scams.

Which types of scams you should look out for

RG&E and NYSEG are warning their customers of more aggressive scam tactics being used in recent weeks and months.

Typical scam tactics include fraudulent calls where the caller ID may show the call is coming from the utility, fraudulent emails and texts and door-to-door imposters who pose as RG&E and NYSEG employees claiming they're responding to reports that scammers are in the area.

Here are specific scams RG&E and NYSEG are advising their customers to look out for:

Disconnection threat: Someone posing as a utility rep aggressively tells a customer their account is past due and a crew is on the way to shut off their service unless immediate payment is made. The scammers typically ask for payment through a prepaid debit card or another non-refundable form of payment.

Meter payment: A caller or in-person scammer instructs a customer to pay with cash or a prepaid debit card to cover the costs of a new meter or meter upgrade.

Information request: A caller insists the customer's recent payment encountered a system glitch and was not completed or the company had not received a payment at all. The scammer then asks the customer to make a false payment using a prepaid debit card or by providing personal bank information.

NY Thruway Authority: E-Z Pass customers targeted in text message toll scam

How to protect yourself from a RG&E or NYSEG-specific scam

RG&E and NYSEG say they will never send an employee inside your personal residence to use a computer or device, have an employee take a photo of your electric bill or ask you to make a payment with a prepaid debit card or other non-refundable method.

The companies will also never send an employee to your home to offer a discount, offer a cost-savings program or encourage you to sign up for a service.

Here are additional ways to protect yourself against scammers:

If you think you've been a victim of fraud or feel threatened during contact with a scammer, you should notify local law enforcement and the Federal Trade Commission .

If you're unsure of the identity of a caller, hang up and call the utility directly using the information found on your utility bill or the company's website: call RG&E at 800-743-2110 or NYSEG at 800-572-1111 .

Never give out your personal or account information to a caller you're not sure of.

RG&E and NYSEG employees and contractors carry company-issued photo ID's with a unique employee number. Ask for their ID before providing any personal or account information or granting access to your property.

Think twice before clicking links in emails that ask you for a payment. If you're unsure if the link is from your utility, visit the company's website to make payments, check balances and find other information.

Enroll in AutoPay to have your monthly amount automatically deducted from a bank account.

Emily Barnes is the New York State Team consumer advocate reporter for the USA TODAY Network. Contact Barnes at ebarnes@gannett.com or on Twitter @byemilybarnes.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Warning: Scammers targeting RG&E and NYSEG customers