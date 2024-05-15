Warning: Scammers advertising fake Cleveland Aquarium tickets

***Video above: How to report scams to the Better Business Bureau.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Planning a trip to the Greater Cleveland Aquarium? Watch out for “discounted” tickets that seem too good to be true.

The Greater Cleveland Aquarium posted to social media Wednesday morning, warning fans that scammers have been advertising fake, low-price tickets at aquariums and zoos across the country.

“This scam is now targeting #cleaquarium by promoting 4 tickets at a cost of $9.99 for our anniversary—this sale is FAKE,” the aquarium said on Instagram. “It’s also not our 70th anniversary.”

Aquarium officials point out that legitimate tickets are only available in-person or on their website.

Anyone with questions about the scam or ticket sales can send an email to info@greaterclevelandaquarium.com.

The Seattle Aquarium recently shared a similar post on its website, warning guests to look out for scammers selling fake tickets.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium also issued a warning back in March.

“Scammers lack legitimate access to their advertised products or services! Their primary goal is to extract your credit card, banking, or other personal information. Once obtained, they may either sell it to other scammers or exploit it to accumulate significant credit card charges, deplete your bank account, or open credit/loans in your name,” said Bob Mayes, Vice President of Technology at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, in the Facebook post.

As reported by NBC4i, a Facebook account called “Zoo Anniversary” was reportedly offering four fake tickets to the Columbus Zoo for $2.

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium shared guidelines on how to look out for zoo ticket scams.

