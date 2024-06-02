Warning after high-value cars stolen from outside homes

Police are continuing to investigate the two incidents [Getty Images]

Police are warning residents to be vigilant after valuable cars were stolen in two separate burglaries.

A Porsche and a BMW X5 were stolen from an address in Burton, near Chippenham, Wiltshire at about 12:30 BST on 29 May.

The following day, at around the same time, a Porsche and a Volkswagen Golf were taken from an address in Little Somerford, Wiltshire.

Insp Pete Foster of Wiltshire Police urged people to be "mindful", adding: "It is clear suspects are targeting high-value vehicles."

'Be vigilant'

Police explained the cars were taken from the home in Burton after the offenders broke into the house and stole car keys.

Insp Foster added: "Please be vigilant and mindful of your own home security and ensure keys are locked away securely and out of sight.

“If you suspect suspicious activity at a neighbours address, please report it immediately."

Enquiries are ongoing into both incidents and anyone who has information is asked to contact Wiltshire Police.

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

Related internet links