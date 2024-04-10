Warning to HGV drivers after spate of fuel thefts

Lorry and HGV drivers are being urged to remain cautious after a spate of fuel thefts.

Suffolk Police has issued a warning after a number of HGVs had diesel stolen from their tanks while they were parked overnight in laybys and A14 lorry parks across the county.

Thieves have been damaging and breaking fuel caps to access the fuel.

Supt Matthew Carney said any victims should "report the incident as soon as possible".

"We have seen a number of these types of thefts this year," he said.

"Thieves are damaging and breaking fuel caps in a bid to get to the fuel and I would urge any lorry drivers and haulage company owners to take steps to prevent themselves from becoming victims."

In total, nine incidents have been reported in lorry parks or laybys in the Bury St Edmunds area since 1 March.

More recently thieves targeted a lorry park off the A14 at Rougham overnight between 5 and 6 April.

In the Ipswich area there have been four incidents along the A14/A12 in March and April, while other incidents have been reported near Bury Road, at the Copdock Interchange and Claydon.

Lorries are often targeted due to carrying high volumes of fuel which are being stolen while the driver sleeps in the cab.

Police have said they believe not all incidents are reported and the real number of thefts is likely to be higher.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity such as people tampering with lorries late at night are urged to report it straight away.

Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830

Stories like this

Related Internet Links