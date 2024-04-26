Warner announces early voting locations across the state

Apr. 26—A listing showing early voting locations in all 55 of West Virginia's counties was released Thursday in preparation for the state's 2024 Primary Election

Early voting will be conducted in all 55 counties from Wednesday, May 1, through Saturday, May 11, said West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner. All counties will offer early voting at the county courthouse or courthouse annex. Several counties including Mercer County and Monroe County will have additional early voting locations.

"Early voting is a convenient opportunity for many West Virginia voters to cast a ballot when it fits their schedule," Warner said. "With 10 days of early voting, which include two Saturdays, voters have plenty of opportunities to plan and participate safely and securely in our primary election."

Warner said that early voting is open at county courthouses and courthouse annexes during their regular business hours on weekdays and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Days and hours for community early voting locations will vary by county.

Early voting locations in all 55 counties can be found by going to the GoVoteWV website and clicking on 2024 Early Voting Locations in the upper righthand bar.

Mercer County will have four early voting locations. One will be at the Mercer County Courthouse. Another will be located at the Herb Sims Wellness Center along Stadium Drive in Bluefield.

The third early voting precinct will open in the Four Seasons Answering Service at 3311 Coal Heritage Road in Bluewell. A fourth early polling place will be at Covenant Baptist Church at 145 Wyndale Drive between Princeton and Athens.

Early polls in Mercer County will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and both Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Any Mercer County registered voter can vote at any of the county's four locations, said County Clerk Verlin Moye.

Voters coming to the early polls should bring their voter ID card, a driver's license or a utility bill which verifies their address.

Moye said voters who are disabled or unable to leave their homes can call the county clerk's office at 304-487-8338 or 8339 and order an absentee ballot.

In Monroe County, early voting polls will be open at the old Union Rescue Building on Pump Street in Union and at the Peterstown Town Hall on Thomas Street, said County Clerk Jeremy Meadows.

Both of Monroe County's early polling places will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturdays.

In McDowell County, an early voting poll will be at the McDowell County Courthouse in Welch. Early voting at the courthouse will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and both Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

